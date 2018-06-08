8 Stars Flaunting Summer Bods In Glitter Bikinis: Reese Witherspoon & More

Summer is here, and what better way to commemorate swimsuit season than to add some sparkles! All of your favorite stars from Reese Witherspoon to Lady Gaga have rocked glitter bikinis, and it’s a trend you’re going to want to try!

When it comes to bikinis, nothing is off limits. From cutouts, fur, crotchet, to mesh, we’ve seen it all! However, our favorite bikini look of all time has to be the glitter bikini. In honor of her upcoming film Legally Blonde 3, Reese Witherspoon, 42, took to Instagram to post a photo of herself in the iconic sequin bikini, and we are shook! First of all — she looks incredible. It’s like she hasn’t age a single day! Second, where can we buy her swimsuit?! Take a look at more stars in glitter bikinis in the gallery above!

Kendall Jenner, 22, is another star who’s rocked a sparkly suit. While on vacation in Cannes, Kendall was photographed in an ocean blue glitter, string bikini. The swimsuit showed off her famous model figure including her incredible toned abs and legs. Plus, she was aboard a yacht, and we can’t think of anything more iconic. Making the moment even hotter, Kendall’s older sister Kourtney Kardashian, 39, was right by her side in a similar suit but in pink! What a sister act. Taking things up a notch, Ashanti, 37, posted a photo of herself in an itsy bitsy teeny weeny silver sparkly bikini, but paired it with a metallic floor length robe. She also covered herself in shimmery body paint making the look all around goals!

But, Lady Gaga, 32, takes the cake! The “Speechless” singer posed in a see-through glitter bikini on the beach in Miami back in 2017. She paired the look with a ton of gold jewelry, a sheer duster, and stilettos! What a queen.