Caitlyn Jenner Shaded By Ex For Skipping Brody’s Wedding: ‘I Would’ve Gone To The Moon & Back’ To Be There

Yikes! Caitlyn Jenner’s ex-wife Linda Thompson isn’t holding back. She took a jab at her ex for skipping their son Brody Jenner’s wedding!

There’s some trouble in paradise… or should we say in Bali, where Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter tied the knot last weekend! Brody’s mom, Linda Thompson, took to Instagram to share her congratulations, while also sending some shade to her absent ex, Caitlyn Jenner! “This is the beautiful location where @brodyjenner & @kaitlynn got married! Yes, it’s on the other side of the world… But I would’ve gone to the moon and back to share in the joy of my darling son & his beautiful bride getting married! That’s what parents do!” she captioned a photo of the gorgeous Nihi Sumba Resort.

Caitlyn, as previously reported, skipped out on her son’s wedding to attend the Life Ball in Vienna, Austria with her rumored girlfriend Sophie Hutchins, 21. “It was a big disappointment,” Brody told People about his dad missing the big day, “Especially considering that she had known about the wedding for a year.” Still, he added, “I wasn’t surprised. I’m pretty used to her doing that sort of thing.” So sad. Still, it looked like the wedding went off without a hitch! The couple, who has been together for 5 years, looked happily in love in a photo Brody shared, of himself whisking off his new wife in her stunning gown. “Well this happened over the weekend,” he captioned the happy photo.

The pair have continued their celebration in the Maldives, where both Brody and Kaitlynn seem to be living their best, carefree lives! Caitlyn, on the other hand, hasn’t commented on missing the tropical nuptials, but People reports she will be throwing the newlyweds a massive party when they return to LA. They also added that Brody and Caitlyn have repaired their relationship since her transition and “everything is good.” We hope so!