Asia Argento Mourns ‘Love’ Anthony Bourdain Hours After Sharing Cryptic Post Before His Suicide

Anthony Bourdain’s girlfriend Asia Argento shared a touching statement regarding the chef’s tragic suicide. The message comes just hours after she shared cryptic messages on her Instagram story.

Anthony Bourdain, 61, was working on an upcoming episode of CNN’s Parts Unknown in France when his close friend and French chef Eric Ripert found him unresponsive in a hotel room and he was declared dead on June 8, CNN reported. Hours after the tragic news broke, the chef’s girlfriend Asia Argento, 42, shared a heartbreaking statement.

“Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated,” she wrote in a tweet. “My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine.”

In the hours before news broke of the culinary expert‘s apparent suicide, the 42-year-old Italian actress was sharing videos and photos on her Instagram story. One of her posts from June 7 included a Rome geotag, which seemed to indicate that she wasn’t around at the time of her boyfriend’s death. Argento’s last post, which was shared about three hours before Bourdain’s death was initially reported, was a black and white photo of herself wearing a ripped t-shirt that said “F*** EVERYONE,” People reported. She captioned the since-deleted post: “You know who you are.”

Asia previously made headlines when she came forward will sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein in an Oct. 10 expose from The New Yorker. Amid the news of Bourdain’s death, fellow Weinstein accuser Rose McGowan shared an emotional video where she sympathized with Argento. “Oh Asia Argento, you’ve been through so much. Anthony, why?” she said through sobs. She also asked anyone with suicidal thoughts to please call a suicide hotline.

Bourdain’s death was ruled a suicide, reportedly by hanging. CNN confirmed the news, and shared a statement regarding his tragic passing. “It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” CNN wrote. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Bourdain is survived by Argento, his 11-year-old daughter Ariane Bourdain, and his ex-wife and Ariane’s mother Ottavia Busia. Bourdain met Argento when the pair collaborated on the Rome episode of Parts Unknown in 2016. Argento recently directed an upcoming episode set in Hong Kong.