AFI Life Achievement Awards Best Dressed: Amal Clooney, Jennifer Aniston & More

The AFI Life Achievement Awards brought out big names on June 7! And, the stars did not disappoint when it came to the fashion! Amal Clooney flashed major leg and Jennifer Aniston Courteney Cox stunned in matching black gowns!

The stars stepped out and brought their fashion A-Game for the AFI Life Achievement Awards at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on June 7! Amal Clooney, 40, dazzled in a sparkling strapless pink Prada mini dress with a long skirt. Her dress had a stunning bow on its front with silver embellishment down the skirt. Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston, 49, turned heads on red carpet at the 46th annual gala. The newly single star donned a black gown with a sultry cinched waist. See all of our best dressed picks at the AFI Life Achievement Awards in our attached gallery!

Amal was on hand to support her husband, George Clooney, who was the guest of honor at the gala. The actor was honored with the AFI Life Achievement Award and was recognized with a special tribute for his contributions to the film industry. The award was presented to him by his father, Nick Clooney. George became emotional when Amal gave a heartfelt speech about him, telling the star-studded crowd that his smile makes her “melt.” The adorable couple packed on the PDA inside the Dolby Theatre, sharing a few kisses throughout the evening.

George and Amal Clooney on the red carpet at the AFI Life Achievement Awards at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on June 7.

George’s A-List friends were all there to witness him accept the prestigious award, including, Jennifer Aniston, Anna Kendrick, Bill Murray, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, Cate Blanchett,Courteney Cox, Don Cheadle, Jane Seymour, Jimmy Kimmel, Julianna Margulies, Laura Dern.

Former President Barack Obama even made sure to congratulate George although he could not attend the event in person. “George Clooney is a good man, a good citizen and an outstanding maker of film,” Obama said in a pre-taped video message, to begin the tribute.

Previous recipients of the AFI Life Achievement Award include Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, and Steve Martin.

TNT will air The 46th AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to George Clooney, an hour-and-a-half special, on Thursday, June 21, at 10:00 PM ET/PT.