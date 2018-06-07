Carter Sarkar: 5 Things To Know About The Sick Boy, 6, Who Selena Gomez & More Stars Want To Save

At 6, Carter Sarkar is suffering from a fatal illness, but ‘he can be saved.’ Celebs like Selena Gomez & Jonah Hill are stepping up & donating to a clinical trial that could save him. Find out more about sweet Carter here!

Two years ago, Carter Sarkar, 6, was diagnosed with the fatal disease Sanfilippo syndrome, according to the Go Fund Me page his parents set up for him. Sanfilippo, commonly referred to as “Childhood Alzheimer’s,” is a progressive brain disorder in little children. Carter’s mom, Jen Sarkar, says the disease will soon begin shutting down critical areas in her boy’s brain that he needs to function. “As degeneration rapidly progresses, Carter will lose the ability to talk, swallow, walk, he will develop seizures, will suffer severe dementia, and die,” she wrote online.

But as horrific as Carter’s disease is, his parents say there’s still time to save their precious child. The family is currently on a mission to raise 1 million dollars in one month in order to fund an important clinical trial that they believe will save Carter’s life. “There is only ONE THING that can change his fate, and we are asking for your help,” the Sarkars said. “We are asking you to help save Carter.”

Celebrities such as Selena Gomez, Jonah Hill, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kate Mara, Debra Messing, Meghan Trainor, and more, have stepped up for Carter’s cause. Not only have the stars donated to the Sarkar’s Go Fund Me, but they’ve also encouraged fans to donate themselves. Find out more about Carter below!

1. Carter was born missing one enzyme.

“Because he doesn’t have this enzyme, toxic storage material is building up in Carter’s brain every second,” Jen wrote on Go Fund Me. For the first year of his life though, Carter seemed perfectly fine to both his parents and doctors. In fact, while doctors noticed the youngster was “a little behind” other kids his age, they said he’d catch up soon and that it wasn’t a cause for worry. However, at age four everything changed. And now, two years later, Carter “is starting to show the signs of the disease,” his mom says. “Right now he can still talk, some. He can still run and play with his big sister Sophia. For now, he’s hanging on, but just barely.”

2. Jamie Lee Curtis took to Twitter to express how important Carter’s cause is.

“Why are we alive? We have to be here for a reason,” she wrote to her followers. “That reason has to be to help other people. It’s really that simple. If you feel you can help these people please do so. Many need help. Today they get to the front of my line.”

3. Carter has a loving mom and dad as well as a big sister.

Carter’s mom Jen, and his dad, Samir, have two children total: 6-year-old Carter and 8-year-old Sophia. Sophia “is her bother’s best friend and biggest cheerleader,” Jen has said, and Carter is clearly the love of his family’s lives. “As I lay him down to sleep each night, my tears overflow, and a deep aching is in my heart at the reality of losing my child,” Jen wrote online. “We can’t just sit back and accept that he’s going to fade away and die, not when there is something tangible that could save him.”

4. Samir and Jen say that Carter is a fighter and is very “strong.”

“We have no idea if it’s going to be ok! What we do know is that Carter is strong; Stronger than anyone we know,” Jen wrote in 2016 on curesff.org, soon after her son’s diagnosis. “He is a fighter and deserves a healthy, long, wonderful life filled with adventure, joy, and lots of laughter.” Jen also describes little Carter as sweet, funny, loving, and vivacious.

5. Despite everything, Jen says Sanfilippo has made her family stronger.

“Surprisingly, we feel like Sanfilippo has strengthened our family,” the mom-of-two shared. “We are making sure we do more dinners with our whole family, movie and game nights, and to just spend more time together in general.” If she could ask from one thing from others, it’s that instead of giving Carter their sympathy, she wants people to stand with Carter and raise awareness for Sanfilippo.