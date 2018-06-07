Tiny Stuns In Sexy Black Dress While Going Out Without T.I. Amid Their Feud — Making Him Jealous?

So hot! Tiny had jaws on the floor when stepping out with a pal on Wednesday night! Check out the image right here!

Whoa! While friction continues to roil between T.I., 37, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, it’s pretty clear that it isn’t getting her down! As feud rumors continue, the Xscape songstress shared a video on Wednesday night, June 6, of her and an unidentified female friend heading out together to enjoy the night life! Tiny opted for a stunning black dress with red trim that effortlessly showcased her ample cleavage! Meanwhile her pal chose a gown with a plunging front, offering up tons of sideboob! Who is this mysterious beauty!

We should mention that Baby Heiress can be clearly heard crying in the clip, so it looks like not everyone was thrilled that Tiny decided to enjoy a night out! But a mama’s gotta do what a mama’s gotta do! This new glimpse from the songstress follows closely on the heels of several posts that center on the adorable 2-year-old. They include her learning to swim, playing with a teddy bear and happily posing with her dad!

However, as we previously reported, sharing Heiress with their fans has become a point of contention for T.I. and Tiny recently. They are disagreeing about her getting a possible TV gig soon. “Tiny is starting to consider it because Heiress loves to perform,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s a natural! Tiny can see how much Heiress loves the spotlight so she feels there’s no harm in nurturing that.”

“Tip has a totally different view. He’s not ready for his baby to be in the spotlight so he’s put his foot down hard on this one,” the source added. Another problem, at least for Tip: “Tiny doesn’t back down easily when she wants something so she’s pushing back. They’re very much at odds over this. For now, Tip is winning but Tiny usually gets her way in the end.”