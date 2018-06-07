Steph Curry Refuses To Celebrate NBA Championship With Trump If Warriors Win NBA Finals

Steph Curry and his Golden State Warriors are one game away from another NBA championship. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how he will again refuse a White House celebration with Trump.

One of the big highlights for any championship professional sports team is a celebration at the White House with the president. Ever since Donald Trump took office, many players are turning down the opportunity to meet with the controversial head of state. No matter who wins the NBA championship, don’t expect either the Golden State Warriors of Cleveland Cavaliers to make a White House visit. Warriors star Steph Curry in particular has zero interest in getting anywhere close to Trump.” No matter were they win, Steph wants to take the championship everywhere this summer except the White House,” a source close to the 30-year-old superstar tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“He doesn’t want to be invited, he doesn’t want to go and he doesn’t want the team to be there. He hates Donald Trump and doesn’t want to be involved in anything associated with him,” our insider adds. The Warriors declined a visit after their 2017 NBA championship and instead took a group of Washington D.C. area students to visit the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Feb. of 2018 rather than meet with Trump.

In Sept. of 2017 Steph made it known that he and his team were not interested in a White House visit as long as Trump is the Commander-in-Chief. He told USA Today that “We don’t stand for basically what our president has — the things that he’s said and the things that he hasn’t said in the right times, that we won’t stand for it. And by acting and not going, hopefully that will inspire some change when it comes to what we tolerate in this country and what is accepted and what we turn a blind eye to.” Trump then tweeted to Steph that he was uninvited, to which he responded that it was “beneath a leader of a country to go that route. It’s not what leaders do.”

The Warriors are up 3-0 in their series against the Cavs and Steph addressed the issue of whether or not his team would visit the White House if they won after their June 5 practice in Cleveland. “We all have a right to do what we want to do. I’m pretty sure the way we handled things last year, we’ll stay consistent with that,” Steph said, adding “At the end of the day every team has an opportunity to make a decision for themselves and speak for themselves and I think that’s powerful being in this situation.” Cavs superstar LeBron James had already echoed the same sentiment, saying “No matter who wins this series no one wants an invite anyway so it won’t be Golden State or Cleveland going.”