‘Shameless’ Cast Trolls Kylie Jenner With Hilarious Remake Of Her Birth Video — Watch Epic Parody

The cast of ‘Shameless’ has a message for their fans – and how they say it is oddly familiar. Watch the show’s season nine promo that expertly mocked Kylie Jenner’s birth video!

If you thought that Shameless and Kylie Jenner had nothing in common, you thought wrong. Showtime released its first promotional video for season nine of the series, and the video is oddly familiar – and not because it stars fan favorites like Emmy Rossum and William H. Macy. The entire visual is meant to replicate the YouTube video that the 20-year-old lip-kit mogul shared online after the birth of her daughter Stormi Webster.

If you saw Kylie’s video (which, you likely have) then you know that it features the reality star’s best friend Jordyn Woods telling her version of events ranging from Kylie falling in love with the baby’s father Travis Scott to finding out her BFF was expecting her first child. In a similar fashion, Rossum, who plays Fiona Gallagher on the show, narrates the footage of the cast by addressing the show’s fans and explaining her reaction to finding out about the conception of the ninth season. To drive the parody home, the visual is accompanied by the same soothing song in the background that Kylie’s video was set to.

Like Kylie’s video, which finishes on a black screen that says “To Our Daughter” along with the details about the baby’s date and time of birth, the Shameless promo finishes up with its own note that says: “To Our Fans Season 9 Premieres September 9 9/8C Only On Showtime.” If this video is anything to go off, we can bet that the upcoming episodes will be just as heartfelt and hilarious as those in previous seasons.