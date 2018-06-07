Sean Hannity Tells Witnesses In Russia Investigation To ‘Acid Wash’ Their Emails In Wild Rant

Why is Sean Hannity telling witnesses in the Russia investigation to commit a federal crime? The Fox News host urged them to destroy their phones and emails so they couldn’t get nabbed by Robert Mueller. Watch here!

Sean, you said the quiet part loud, buddy. Sean Hannity devoted a segment on his June 6 show to the latest news in the Mueller investigation. The Fox News host went on a wild rant in response to reports that the special counsel asked witnesses in the Russia investigation to turn over their phones so he could review private messages on encrypted apps like WhatsApp, Signal, and Confide. The request came after Mueller accused former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort of attempting to communicate with witnesses in the investigation through the apps.

Manafort is currently out on bail, but a judge is considering revoking it after the allegations of witness tampering. Witnesses have handed over their phones to avoid a subpoena, according to unnamed sources who spoke to CNBC. For some reason, this has made Hannity panic. Calling the special counsel probe a “witch hunt” (ugh) and comparing it to Hillary Clinton’s email scandal, he flat out told the witnesses to commit a federal crime, rather than comply with the investigation.

“If I were to advise to follow Hillary Clinton’s lead: Delete all your emails and then acid-wash the emails on the hard drives and your phones, he said on his June 6 show. “Then, take your phones and bash them with a hammer to little itsy-bitsy pieces, use BleachBit, remove the SIM cards, and then take the pieces and hand them over to Robert Mueller and say: ‘Hillary Rodham Clinton, this is equal justice under the law.’ How do you think that would work out for everybody who Mueller’s demanding their phones of tonight? I’m certain the result would not be the same as Hillary’s.”

A helpful reminder: destroying or tampering with evidence is a criminal offense under US federal law and could result in up to 20 years in prison. Another reminder: Julian Assange asked Hannity to reach out to him via an encrypted app back in January. Is someone getting scared that his secured communication might not be that private after all?