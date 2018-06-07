Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Prove They’re Still Going Strong By Stepping Out With His 3 Kids: Cute Pics

Despite rumors Scott Disick & Sofia Richie broke up last week, the 2 were back to playing happy family on June 6 for a sweet dinner date in Malibu. Even cuter, Scott’s 3 kids tagged along! See the adorable pics.

Previously broken up or not, it seems Scott Disick, 35, and Sofia Richie, 19, are officially back on in every way — and they’re trying their best to prove it! Treating Scott’s kids: Mason, 8; Penelope, 5; and Reign, 3, to dinner at Nobu, Sofia was all smiles as she bonded with her man’s little ones. The fivesome stepped out on June 6 in Malibu, and they truly looked like one big happy family! From the pics that were taken, there doesn’t seem to be any sign of trouble in paradise for Scott and Sofia.

While Mason and Penelope walked alongside their dad and Sofia, Scott carried little Reign in his arms outside the restaurant. All three children looked animated, as Mason bounced along in conversation and Penelope smiled and skipped. Sofia also had a pleasant look on her face as she sported an all-black ensemble. The model wore skin-tight leggings with chic heeled booties, a scoop-neck top, and a zip-up jacket.

Just last week, it was widely reported that Scott and Sofia had broken up after The Lord was seen wrapping his arm around another woman at Kanye West‘s album listening party, reportedly saying he was “single.” However, Sofia put the claims to rest via social media, sharing two Instagram posts of the couple — including one of the two of them making out on a private plane. “Never believe the internet,” she wrote.

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported though, Sofia did in fact break up with Scott upon hearing how cozy he got with another woman, but she quickly took him back. “Sofia [couldn’t] make up her mind about what to do, she’s heartbroken and humiliated but she’s so in love with Scott she just can’t quit him,” a source close to Sofia told us EXCLUSIVELY earlier this week.

“She did try to end things over the weekend but the breakup didn’t even last 24 hours because Scott showed up on her doorstep in tears begging for forgiveness and she gave in. He swears that nothing happened with that girl, that she’s just a friend and Sofia believes him because she wants to.”