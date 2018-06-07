‘Nashville’ Stars Promise ‘Satisfying’ Final Season: Storylines Will Be Tied Up In A ‘Classy Way’

Ahead of the premiere of season 6b of ‘Nashville’ , we caught up with stars Kaitlin Doubleday, Lennon Stella and Maisy Stella about what fans can expect from the final episodes. Here’s the EXCLUSIVE scoop!

Fans of Nashville don’t have to worry about feeling unsatisfied when the show ends later this summer. “I think the writers did a really good job at tying everybody’s character’s storylines up in a way that’s satisfying, which a lot of shows have a hard time with,” Kaitlin Doubleday, who plays Jessie Caine on the show, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on the CMT Awards red carpet. “Every episode has so much heart. It’s sort of sentimental and sweet, so they really wrap it up in that same way.”

Lennon Stella, who plays Maddie Conrad, added that the ending is “really exciting” and concluded on “really good terms.” She and her sister (IRL and on the show), Maisy Stella (Daphne), confirmed that the writers “did a really great job wrapping up all the storylines in a really classy way.” The ladies couldn’t give us too many specifics, but definitely made it clear that fans will be happy with how everything comes together after six seasons.

Nashville aired for four seasons on ABC from 2012-2016. When it was cancelled by the network, the show’s loyal fanbase was able to help it get picked up by CMT for seasons five and six. The first episodes of season six aired in January and February, and will pick up again tonight, June 7, at 9:00 p.m. on CMT. The series finale is slated to air on July 26.

It’s hard to believe this is actually all going to be coming to an end, but we’re going to trust Kaitlin, Lennon and Maisy’s promise that we’ll all be satisfied with the conclusion!