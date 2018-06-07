Jeremy Meeks’ Ex Celebrating Her Divorce Finalization With A Wild Las Vegas Strip Club Party

What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas! That’s why Melissa Meeks is headed their to celebrate her divorce finalization from hot felon, Jeremy Meeks!

Jeremy Meeks, 33, got a baby, Melissa Meeks, 38, got a divorce. The hot felon’s ex-wife is reportedly heading to Las Vegas to celebrate the divorce finalization with a personalized divorce party at a strip club, according to TMZ. The outlet claims Melissa is taking her single self to Crazy Horse 3 and is signed on to host — which apparently means she won’t be dancing. The famous club shared a super hot photo of Melissa, posing in black lingerie, with long loose curls and a face full of makeup. “Known for her open format style and her dynamic versality [sic], DJ Kay The Riot will set the mood for Meeks’ new single life with an electrifying performance,” the release from Crazy Horse 3 said. Melissa and Jeremy’s divorce finalized on Wednesday, June 6, just nine days after the birth of his son with his GF Chloe Green.

“We are pleased to announce the birth of our beautiful baby boy Jayden Meeks-Green. Born May 29th 2018. Mommy and Baby both doing well. We kindly ask to respect our privacy please. Much love Chloe & Jeremy,” Chloe wrote in an Instagram post of Jayden’s tiny hands. Melissa alleges that Jeremy was a deadbeat dad who was unfaithful to her. Jeremy was spotted making out with the Top Shop heiress on her father’s yacht last summer in June, when he was still legally married to Melissa. When he filed for divorce in November, he was spotted that day on Chloe’s yacht, again.

In their divorce agreement, Jeremy owes Melissa $1,000 per month in child support and $12,000 in fees to her attorney Lisa Bloom. Additionally, Melissa will have primary physical custody of their 9-year-old son. She will have him 70% of the time, while Jeremy will have him 30%, according to TMZ. Melissa wasn’t shy with her response to Jeremy moving on so quickly with Chloe Green, but did tell Daily Mail that he apologized after he was caught in the act last summer. “He kept saying, ‘I’m sorry, you didn’t deserve this. We talked about divorce. I told him I didn’t think the marriage could be saved. He agreed. The marriage is over,” she revealed.