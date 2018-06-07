Jeremy Meek’s Ex Melissa Posts Middle Finger After Chloe Green Gives Birth: Cursing Them Out?

Melissa Meeks flipped the camera the bird on Instagram — was it meant for Jeremy Meeks and Chloe Green after they announced their baby’s birth? See the wild pics here!

It looks like one of the first people to acknowledge the birth of Jeremy Meeks and Chloe Green‘s new baby boy was his ex-wife! Melissa Meeks didn’t exactly gush over the birth of Jayden Meeks-Green or send flowers, though. She hopped on Instagram shortly after Chloe posted the first pic of their little bundle of joy. Melissa posted two strange pics to her Instagram story. In one, she’s staring at the camera and throwing up the middle finger. It’s captioned “goodnight”. In the second, she’s wearing devil horns in a dark room, and it’s captioned, “mood”. While she doesn’t explicitly say why she did this, the timing is a little suspect. Hmm…

To say that the last year has been tumultuous for Melissa would be an understatement. She stood by husband Jeremy, aka the Hot Felon, while he was in prison, and shortly after his release he started stepping out on her with TopShop heiress Chloe. Now, just a year after they started dating, Jeremy and Chloe had a baby! It’s the first baby for billionaire Chloe, and the second for Jeremy, who shares a son, Jeremy Meeks Jr., with Melissa.

As a source close to Jeremy told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, Melissa has actually tried to win her ex-husband back. “Anytime she feels like it, she texts him. She’s still in love with him, and she’s been sending him really sex pictures of herself, lingerie shots that show off her huge new boobs,” the source told us. It’s not working, though. Jeremy deletes the texts right away, and is clearly devoted to Chloe. Bummer.