Melania Trump Denies Talking Stormy Daniels Scandal With Rudy Giuliani

Melania Trump’s spokeswoman is slamming Rudy Giuliani’s claim that Melania told him ‘she believes’ Trump didn’t have an affair with Stormy Daniels! Find out why here!

It certainly appears that First Lady Melania Trump is not happy with her husband’s TV lawyer, Rudy Giuliani running off his mouth about her opinions on the Stormy Daniels scandal. Rudy told the audience at the “Globes” Capital Market conference in Tel Aviv that Melania Trump, “believes her husband, and she knows it’s untrue,” in regards to his alleged cheating according to CNN. However, Melania’s spokeswoman is denying Rudy’s claims and even went as far as saying that a conversation over the matter never happened. “I don’t believe Mrs. Trump has ever discussed her thoughts on anything with Mr. Giuliani,” Melania’s rep Stephanie Grishman said during an interview with The New York Times.

But, that’s not all Rudy had to say at the conference. He also took time to insult porn star and director Stormy. “I respect women– beautiful women and women with value– but a woman who sells her body for sexual exploitation I don’t respect. Tell me what damage she suffered. Someone who sells his or her body for money has no good name,” Rudy slammed Stormy. This is certainly not the kind of talk the audience expected at political conference, and it’s clear Melania wanted no parts of it either. To be honest, we don’t blame her. Why would The First Lady want to be associated with one of her husband’s alleged mistresses, especially when she just had surgery for a “benign kidney condition,” and had been out of public view for 25 days.

Yikes. I asked @FLOTUS spokeswoman @StephGrisham45 about Giuliani saying that she believes her husband re Stormy Daniels. Response: “I don't believe Mrs. Trump has ever discussed her thoughts on anything with Mr. Giuliani.” — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 7, 2018

After a lot of speculation over why she had gone missing for so long, Melania finally resurfaced for the first time on June 4, when she attended a reception for Gold Star military families at the White House. She was then seen again, and this time in front of the press, at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Headquarters in Washington, DC on June 6. For Melania fans, her recent appearances have to be a relief. But, having Rudy Giuliani reveal what her supposed views are is probably the last thing she wanted to see after finally venturing into public again. “Maybe Melania Trump needs to give some ‘Be Best’ lessons to Rudy Giuliani after his comments,” one user tweeted. We think Melania might agree.