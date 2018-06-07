Mac Miller Sick About Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Flaunting Their Love On Social Media

We’re hearing that Mac Miller is really struggling with his ex Ariana Grande and her new man Pete Davidson constantly flaunting their love online! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!

Have you been paying attention to Ariana Grande‘s, 24, fledgling romance with comedian Pete Davidson, 24? Even if you’ve only caught a little bit of it, then you know that these 2 have seemingly fallen HARD for each other! And, thanks to our insiders, we’re learning that her ex, the rapper Mac Miller, 26, isn’t handling it that well. “They have only been dating for a few weeks and yet Mac can’t handle Ariana and Pete being together,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “All the PDA on social media between his ex and Pete is killing him.”

The source added that it was Pete’s new ink memorializing his new romance with Ariana that sent the rapper over the edge. “Then, when Mac saw that Pete got not one, but two tattoos for Ariana, and then began gushing about her on stage, he became furious. It is all making Mac sick. Mac is still hung up on Ariana and hates how she and Pete are flaunting their new relationship.” Pete got an “AG” symbol on his thumb and Ariana’s bunny-ears mask behind his left ear just weeks after they started seeing each other.

“Mac misses Ariana, still loves her and is hoping one day he could get her back,” the insider added. “He thinks they belong together. When he saw that Pete and Ariana were joking about having kids online, that was like a dagger in Mac’s heart. Mac always thought that he and Ariana would have a family together and it is devastating to him now that her dreams might be coming true with someone else.” Poor Mac. Let’s hope he has the support he needs during this difficult time.