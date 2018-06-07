Liza Koshy Drops Trailer For Solo Show Without David Dobrik After Shocking Breakup

Just days after Liza Koshy and David Dobrik blindsided fans by announcing they’re breaking up, the promo for her new YouTube Red show ‘Liza On Demand’ dropped. Check it out right here.

The timing of this is difficult to ignore. Mere days after YouTube stars David Dobrik, 21, and Liza Koshy, 22, announced their breakup, the first promo for her upcoming comedy was released. In Liza On Demand, she plays her most hilarious, plucky, entrepreneurial self as she works random side gigs in order to fund her life in LA. Some of the jobs include a mover, a mourner at a funeral and possibly a cat killer (let’s hope not). As longtime fans should expect, the new program showcases Liza’s dazzling comedic chops as her fictional self attempts to survive in the big city.

As we previously reported, David and Liza shocked fans on Monday, June 4, by posted a video announcing they decided to end their relationship after 2 years together. However, soon after, we began to learn that close confidantes are pushing for them to not give up on their romance. “Friends and family are glad Liza and David have maintained a friendship through the breakup but they are shocked and disappointed too,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Both David and Liza are getting pressure from those close to them to give their relationship another chance. Everyone loves them as a couple and thought they might just get married and have kids too. Everyone had such high hopes for their love. Friends are urging them to get back together and give it another shot.”

The source added that David in particular is working to get her back. “David is working on an epic, romantic video to win Liza back,” they said. “He is thinking of a creative way to share with the fans how special Liza is and how much she means to him. David is convinced, with the right video, he can get the support of their fans and with their help, convince Liza to come back for good.”

Liza On Demand arrives on YouTube Red on June 27th. Check out the full trailer above.