LeBron James Hoping For ‘Start Fresh’ After NBA Finals: Is He Leaving The Cavs For Good?

Will LeBron James be staying in Cleveland after this season ends?! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details on what we’ve been hearing!

Standing at 0 to 3, there’s no arguing that the cards are stacked against LeBron James, 33, and the Cleveland Cavaliers as their next game against Steph Curry, 30, and the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals draws near. However, even if they don’t win the championship, is this historic season in Cleveland enough to convince LeBron to stay? “The talk of spring cleaning will be summer cleaning this off season,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “LeBron doesn’t like all the bickering and in fighting the team has had all season and he wants a fresh start.”

The insider added that this means anyone and everyone could be on the chopping block, including Khloe Kardashian‘s boyfriend! “So if the Cavs want to keep him they have to overhaul everything. No one is safe from Tristan [Thompson] to Kevin Love. LeBron has a lot of decisions to make and the Cavs have to help out if they intend to keep him. And if they don’t he will be as good as gone to another team that fits to his liking.”

Although LeBron is keeping his possible future in Cleveland a mystery to fans, he isn’t hesitating to speak his mind concerning President Donald Trump and his polarizing administration. In a recent press conference on June 5, the baller was asked about Trump dis-inviting the Philadelphia Eagles from the White House after several players made it clear that they don’t intend to go. In essence, he clarified that if somehow the Cavs win the NBA Finals they will not be headed to D.C.! “It’s typical of him. I’m not surprised,” he said, responding to Trump deciding to not meet with the Eagles. “I know no matter who wins this series no one wants an invite anyway so it won’t be Cleveland or Golden State going.” Oh snap!