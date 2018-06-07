Las Vegas Police Release Terrifying 911 From 2017 Shooting: ‘There’s People Shot Everywhere’

Police have released the panicked 911 calls that were made during the Las Vegas shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds more.

Eight months after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, Las Vegas police released the devastating 911 audio from the Oct. 1 shooting. “Shots fired! Shots fired! Hurry!” a woman could be heard screaming and crying in the audio released on June 6, according to USA Today. A dispatcher tried to ask her where she was when the call disconnected. When the dispatcher called back, another woman answered, and provided harrowing details of the incident. “Machine guns are being fired into the Route 91 festival,” she said. “It’s coming from above, I would assume from the Mandalay Bay side over by the Luxor.”

The 518 audio calls weren’t the only media made public by the authorities. Police also released footage filmed from a camera atop the Mandalay Bay resort that gave a bird’s-eye view of the country music festival where 58 people died and hundreds more were injured. The gunfire came from windows on the 32nd floor into a crowd of 22,000 people at the Route 91 Harvest Festival across Las Vegas Boulevard.

The horrifying 911 audio reveals how panicked, afraid and desperate the callers were as Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old high-stakes video-poker player, fired rapid-fire barrages with assault-style rifles at the crowd for 10 minutes. “We just ran from the concert. Can you tell us what’s going on? We were there. It was bad,” one man told a police dispatcher from a nearby motel room where he and other concertgoers sought refuge. When the dispatcher asked if he was injured, he said no, before adding “just not shot” through sobs.

Another woman told a dispatcher that she was hiding under the concert stage where Jason Aldean had been performing before he fled to safety as the shooters opened fire. “There’s a lot of people here that need ambulances,” the woman told the dispatcher. “There’s people shot everywhere!” Another caller said that he saw his best friend get shot in the stomach. The call was time-stamped about two minutes after authorities say gunfire was first reported. “There’s a hundred people on the ground bleeding out, right now. Send everybody! There’s … people running for their lives right now. Please, there’s another person shot in the leg. Please, hurry up,” the man pleaded with the dispatcher.

Police have said that Paddock acted alone and that they didn’t find a link to international terrorism. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo also said that investigators don’t know what the motive for the attack was, and he doesn’t think one will be determined. He told a Republican luncheon group earlier this week that he expects to release a final report about the investigation by Aug. 2018.