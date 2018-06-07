Kylie Jenner ‘Stressing’ About Leaving Stormi For BFF’s B-Day Weekend: She Hates Being Away

Kylie Jenner may be ‘momming’ so hard right now, but she’s still only 20 years old! With her friend Stassi’s b-day weekend coming up, HL learned the star is already dreading having to leave baby Stormi behind. Find out why!

Although she’s just 20 years old, Kylie Jenner is all about mom life right now! And while the star cannot get enough of her baby daughter Stormi Webster, 4 months, she still has quite a busy social calendar. In fact, one of Kylie’s best friends, Stassi, is celebrating her birthday this upcoming weekend, and although the new mom is hesitant, she’s going to go ahead and attend the bash. Of course that means leaving her daughter’s side though, which will NOT be easy for the reality star.

“Kylie‘s momming so hard right now and she loves it. Stormi is her world,” a Kylie insider shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She hardly ever leaves her side and she honestly doesn’t want to. She’s going out this weekend for Stassi’s birthday and she’s already stressing about leaving Stormi.” Not only does Kylie apparently love being with Stormi every waking minute, but she’s also constantly exhausted, as being a new mom is especially tiring; it’s also something her friends can’t relate to yet.

“On top of [leaving Stormi], she’s worrying that she won’t have the energy to get as wild as Stassi wants,” our source explained. “That’s something she’s struggling with a lot these days, just being in such a different head space from her friends. None of them have kids, they can stay out and party all night and sleep all day. But Kylie has Stormi to think of now, her priorities have changed so much.”

Kylie knows it’s still important to maintain her friendships though and take time for herself, which is why she’s deciding to go out with her friends and have a good time. After all, when she was mom-shamed for going to Coachella less than two months after she gave birth, she was deeply hurt.

“Kylie is pretty upset over the mom shaming she’s having to endure, she’s hyper sensitive when it comes to anything about her baby. Mom guilt is a real thing so having all these people accusing her of being negligent really hurts,” another insider shared with us EXCLUSIVELY at the time. “The worst part about all the judgement is that she was in Coachella to do a paid event, she was there working to provide for her daughter so it feels extra unfair that people are judging her.