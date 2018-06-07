Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Plan To Renew Their Vows To Prove They’re ‘Soul Mates For Life’

It must be a trend! Beyonce and JAY-Z teased they did it, by sharing video footage with their fans. Now it seems that Kimye have plans to renew their vows too!

Kim Kardashian, 37, is thinking of renewing her wedding vows to husband Kanye West. That’s what an insider is EXCLUSIVELY telling HollywoodLife. Kimye celebrated their four-year anniversary on May 24. Let’s face it, in showbiz that’s a long time! In fact, Kim thinks they’re soul mates so renewing their vows would be a perfect way to show the world just that. Our source says, “She and Kanye have been through so much. They’re stronger than ever right now. She’s even started talking about doing a vow renewal to prove to everyone that they’re still united and soul mates for life.”

Fans of the 40-year-old rapper and his reality TV star wife know that they’ve had a turbulent time over the past few months. Aside from the successful June 1 release of his album Ye, Kanye has been causing controversy left, right and center. Who could forget his love of MAGA-hat wearing support of Donald Trump and his “slavery” is “a choice” rant to TMZ? Then there were those rumors that Drake was about to drop some devastating rumors about Yeezus in a track amid his feud with Pusha T. But Kanye – who is all about love and peace at the moment – didn’t take the bait and his wife is very proud of him.

Our source previously told us, “Kim fully supports Kanye and she’s proud of him for handling this feud in a mature way. He could have taken all sorts of shots at Drake but he chose not to and Kim applauds him for that. As far as she’s concerned the haters can all go to hell. Her husband just released the album of the summer. Of course people are reaching for ways to drag him down.” The person added, “The bottom line is that she trusts Kanye and she’s not going to let nasty rumors get in her head or hurt her marriage.” Maybe Kim and Kanye will take a leaf out of JAY and Bey’s book and hint that they renewed their vows by sharing video footage during one of Kanye’s concerts? We’ll see.