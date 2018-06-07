Kendall Jenner’s Striped Dress — Same Look Joan Smalls Rocked On Runway

It’s a stripes showdown! Kendall Jenner just wore the exact dress Joan Smalls modeled on the Ralph Lauren runway in February! Who wore it better?

It’s model mania and both ladies are killing the fashion game! Kendall Jenner wore this amazing, bold and bright striped Ralph Lauren dress while shopping with big sis Kourtney Kardashian in New York on June 6. She looked amazing, pairing the sparkly dress with bright white sneakers, black sunglasses and sleek and straight hair in a center part. This dress stood out to me because I saw the exact look on Joan Smalls during the Ralph Lauren runway show during New York Fashion Week in February. Bella Hadid was a model in that show as well! See pics from the show in the gallery attached above!

Joan wore the look on the runway with a slicked back ponytail, natural makeup, and red, white and blue heels. This dress is genius, because it can be dressed up or down, as you can see on these two ladies! It’s the perfect dress for a holiday like the Fourth of July or Labor Day, or really, any day this summer! We love this look on both Kendall and Joan!

Wearing sneakers with dresses is a huge trend. Kendall did it, Selena Gomez has done it, and so many more celebs are choosing comfort and convenience over painful heels! Kendall wore Adidas sneakers. DC has a ton of options under $50, and you can’t go wrong with classic white Keds. Happy summer!