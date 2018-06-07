Kendall Jenner Covers Up Her Nipples With Ice Cream Emojis In Wild NSFW Selfie — See Pic

OMG! Kendall Jenner just shared a white-hot pic in which she once again went totally topless for the camera and we’re living for it! Take a peek right here!

Kendall Jenner, 22, is known for gifting fans downright dazzling pics that showcase loads of skin! Heck, it’s half the reason we follow her on social media! She knows just the (sometimes NSFW) looks to ensure we always check out her latest selfie! And we are never disappointed! Now, she’s doing it again! The eldest Kardashian just shared a truly mesmerizing pic in which she flaunts her bare chest in what appears to be dark purple high-waisted underwear. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star managed to keep things classy by covering up her nipples with ice cream emoji! Still… wowza!

This new incredible photo arrives just days after a photo surfaced of Kendall literally making out with her best friend Gigi Hadid‘s brother Anwar Hadid at a CFDA Awards after party in New York on June 4! This naturally drove fans into hysterics! On the one hand, Anwar already reportedly has a girlfriend — Nicola Peltz. And on the other hand, Kendall has been closely linked to NBA star Ben Simmons in recently days, including a cute day of biking together. So what exactly is going on here!?

Before Kendall’s new sizzling selfie surfaced, she and Anwar were also spied heading into Gigi’s New York City apartment building on Thursday, June 7. Both celebs attempted to maintain a low profile, wearing blue and black hoodies. They kept their heads down and covered their faces but onlookers still managed to spot them! Perhaps that makeout sesh wasn’t so random after all! Guess we’ll have to wait and see if this relationship is going to blossom into a full-blown romance or not!