Kate Upton Shows Major Cleavage On Cover Of ‘Maxim’ As She Scores #1 Spot On Hot 100

Ow ow! Kate Upton is ‘Maxim’s No. 1 Hottest Woman of 2018! The supermodel serves up sexiness in her cleavage-baring cover photoshoot and we have the snaps right here!

Kate Upton, 25, is Maxim‘s No. 1 Hottest Woman! The supermodel covers the mag’s 2018 World’s Hottest Women July/August issue (available June 19) in a cleavage-baring beige blouse. Upton traveled to the Israel’s Negev Desert to shoot the sultry cover, which she’s extremely proud of. “You know, I work really hard on myself: on feeling good, working out, being strong,” she told the mag. “Being number one on the Hot 100 is a little reward for all of the hard work.” Check out her Maxim cover, below!

The supermodel joins the ranks of last year‘s No. 1 Hottest Woman, Hailey Baldwin, 21, as well as Miley Cyrus, 25, (No. 1; 2013) and Taylor Swift, 28, (No. 1; 2015). Other stars who will grace the pages of Maxim‘s Hot 100 list this year include, sisters Gigi, 23, and Bella Hadid, 21, Kendall, 22, and Kylie Jenner, 20, as well as Melania, 48, and Ivanka Trump, 36.

Kate Upton covers Maxim’s Hot 100 July/August 2018 issue as the mag’s No. 1 Hottest Woman.

Kate, who is married to Houston Astros star pitcher, Justin Verlander, 35, is setting her sights on more than just modeling. She’s entered the fitness biz with her newly launched 12-week fitness program and meal-delivery service, Strong4Me Fitness by Kate Upton. “I wanted to give every woman the access to information that I have,” Upton explained to the mag. “When I’m preparing for a role or a shoot, the easiest way for me to get into shape is not to think about it or worry about it. Now, every woman will have what I have.”

Kate Upton will host Maxim‘s legendary Hot 100 party on July 21 in Los Angeles. The bash — produced by Lagardère Sports & Entertainment and Rooftop2 Productions — will take place at the Hollywood Palladium.