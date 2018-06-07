Kate Spade’s Dad Shares Heartbreaking Last Phone Call With Her: She Seemed ‘Happy’

Kate Spade’s devastated father is speaking out about the conversation he had with his daughter the night before she died. And the details make her death all the more shocking.

When Kate Spade committed suicide on June 5, no one was more shocked than her father Earl “Frank” Brosnahan. Why? That’s because the night before, the grieving dad said his 55-year-old daughter sounded “happy” during their last ever phone call. “She was happy and we made plans to meet in California,” Frank told the Wall Street Journal during a heartbreaking interview. It’s a sad insight into the grief and shock the fashion designer’s family is experiencing. In the interview Frank also told the newspaper about his daughter’s love of fashion. He said, “At 5-years-old she was trying on her mother’s shoes.”

The happy memories of his daughter are being shared at a time when family and friends are also admitting that Kate was battling depression. “She’d been taking some pills, which I advised her not to take,” Frank told his hometown newspaper The Kansas City Star. Again, discussing his June 4 phone call with Kate, he said, “Well, I don’t know what happened. The last I talked with her, the night before last, she was happy planning a trip to California to look at colleges. She doted on her daughter.”

On June 7, Kate’s husband Andy Spade, 55, released a statement about his wife’s death, saying, “Kate suffered from depression and anxiety for many years. She was actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors to treat her disease, one that takes far too many lives.” In the statement shared with Variety, he added, “We were in touch with her the night before and she sounded happy. There was no indication and no warning that she would do this. It was a complete shock.”Kate leaves behind their 13-year-old daughter, Frances Spade. Andy said, “Kate was the most beautiful woman in the world. She was the kindest person I’ve ever known and my best friend for 35 years. My daughter and I are devastated by her loss, and can’t even begin to fathom life without her. We are deeply heartbroken and miss her already.”