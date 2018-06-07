Kanye West Updates ‘I Thought About Killing You’ To Include New Lyrics About His Slavery Comments

Kanye West just changed the lyrics to his track ‘I Thought About Killing You’ to address his statement that slavery is a “choice.” Take a listen right here.

Although Kanye West‘s album Ye has been out for a week, the rapper has already decided it’s time to update the lyrics to address that infamous visit to TMZ in which he claimed that slavery was a “choice.” On his opening track, “I Thought About Killing You,” the 40-year-old now raps: “If I wasn’t shining so hard, wouldn’t be no shade/ Buckwheat-ass n—a, it’s gon’ be otay/ Sorry, but I chose not to be no slave.” It sounds as though Yeezy is ready to push back against his critics now.

In a previous interview with radio personality Big Boy, he admitted that he addressed his slavery comments on the album but chose to removed them, at least in part, in order to sidestep more controversy. “It was just too sensitive,” West said. Later, he added that he felt “so blessed and privileged because think about people that have mental issues that are not Kanye West, that can’t go and make [an album] and make it feel like it’s all good… Think about somebody that does exactly what I did at TMZ and they just do that at work, right? But then Tuesday morning, they come in and they lost their job and they can’t go back and make that. That’s why God put that on me at age 40.” Perhaps Yeezy just changed his mind again and reverted back to his original lyrics on the track?

It appears Kanye’s visit to the entertainment news show’s set had a profound impact on the creation of the album. On another new track “Wouldn’t Leave,” he seems to admit that after he claimed slavery was a “choice,” his wife Kim Kardashian, 37, was furious with him.

“They say, ‘Build your own,’ I said, ‘How, Sway? / I said, ‘Slavery a choice,’ they say, ‘How, Ye?’ / Just imagine if they caught me on a wild day / Now I’m on fifty blogs gettin’ fifty calls / Wife calling screaming saying we’re about to lose it all / I had to calm her down cause she couldn’t breathe / I told her she could leave me now but she wouldn’t leave,” he says on the track. “This is what they mean for better or for worse, huh?”