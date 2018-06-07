Jeremy Meeks & Chloe Green’s New Baby Is A Knife In His Ex-Wife’s Heart After Divorce Finalization

It looks like Melissa Meeks will NOT be sending over a congratulatory note to Jeremy and Chloe Green! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why the birth of Jeremy and Chloe’s son only added insult to injury.

The past few weeks for Jeremy Meeks have been nothing short of monumental. Not only did he and Chloe Green welcome their first child together on May 29, but he and his ex-wife Melissa finally finalized their divorce on June 6. And while Jeremy is probably beaming from ear to ear, Melissa isn’t doing too well. “Melissa is still grieving. She’s not even close to coming to terms with the loss of her marriage. And don’t forget she miscarried when Jeremy left her for Chloe, so this baby that he’s just had is like a knife in her heart. This should be her new baby with Jeremy, but instead her husband has just had a baby with someone else,” a source close to Melissa tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. We’re sure this is a lot to handle.

“It’s horrifying when you think about it. The poor woman has a right to be upset. And, she is upset. She cried when she found out Chloe was pregnant and she shed more tears last night when Chloe announced the birth on Instagram. To add insult to injury Jeremy didn’t even have the courtesy to call her and tell her. She found out that the baby was born just like everyone else,” the insider continued. Together, Melissa and Jeremy share one child a son, Jeremy Jr. So, we can understand why she feels so strongly.

However, she’ll soon be able to party her sorrow away. As we previously told you, Melissa is reportedly heading to Las Vegas to host a party at Crazy Horse 3 on June 30, according to TMZ. This is definitely a good time to get away, and maybe even celebrate her divorce!