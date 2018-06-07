Chloe Green Gives Birth: Heiress Welcomes 1st Child With ‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks — See Pic

Chloe Green & Jeremy Meeks are officially new parents! After keeping a low profile throughout her pregnancy, the socialite has given birth. Chloe shared the exciting news on Instagram. Get the details and see the first photo!

Congrats are in order for Chloe Green, 27, and Jeremy Meeks, 34! The duo became parents together on May 29, after Chloe gave birth to a precious baby boy! Chloe posted a sweet photo of her and Jeremy’s child on Instagram with the caption, “We are pleased to announce the birth of our beautiful baby boy Jayden Meeks-Green.

Born May 29th 2018. Mommy and Baby both doing well. We kindly ask to respect our privacy please. Much love Chloe & Jeremy.” While this is the Topshop Heiress’ very first child, Jeremy is already the proud father to 9-year-old son Jeremy Meeks, Jr., whom he shares with ex wife Melissa Meeks. During her pregnancy, Chloe kept a super low profile, but now that her little one has arrived, she may be ready to stop back into the spotlight!

Jeremy, who’s also know as the “Hot Felon,” was first linked to Chloe in June 2017 when photos surfaced of the two kissing and cuddling on a yacht in Turkey. At the time, Jeremy and Melissa were still married. News of Chloe’s pregnancy was then reported nine months later in March. However, neither Chloe nor Jeremy commented on the impending arrival at the time. Her pregnancy was impossible to deny though in May once photos were released of the new mom sporting a massive baby bump aboard her father’s yacht.

Jeremy and Chloe’s relationship has been controversial since it began about a year ago. And Chloe’s parents have especially been difficult for Jeremy to win over. But, as HollywoodLife.com previously reported, her family came around when they saw how happy their daughter is. “Chloe’s family was initially disappointed by the news, they wish she had told them herself,” our insider told us in March. “They had no idea things between Chloe and Jeremy were that serious. She had talked about wanting to have kids, but her parents didn’t think it would happen so quickly.”

Soon after the initial surprise though, Chloe, Jeremy, and Chloe’s mom were spotted baby shopping together in Beverly Hills — so it looks like everyone is at least getting along for the sake of the baby. Congrats again, you two!