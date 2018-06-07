Beyonce Slays In 4 Outfits During First ‘On The Run II’ Concert: Sexy Latex Bodysuit & More

Queen Bey is back! She looked so gorgeous on stage for the first night of her ‘On The Run II’ tour. See her sexy outfits below!

Beyonce and husband Jay-Z kicked off their joint tour, On The Run II, in Cardiff, Wales on June 6, and she stole the show and rocked the stage in a bunch of sexy looks, including a Gucci jacket and boots, and leopard and metallic creations. LaQuan Smith designed some of the shimmering looks that helped Bey sparkle on stage. See Beyonce’s OTR2 tour looks in the gallery attached above!

Many looks were that classic bodysuit and thigh-high boot combo Beyonce is known for. She also wore tiny denim Daisy Dukes, a look she rocked this April at the Coachella Music Festival. She also wore a dramatic, geometric black hat for one song. She is all about the drama! Take a look at the past outfits Beyonce has worn and see if these new ones stack up to your expectations! The On The Run 2 tour had leopard, latex, metallics, and booty-baring bodysuits. In other words, everything! Bey rocked her hair in tight curls and had her famous fan blowing her hair as she danced around, delighting the crowd. Her longtime makeup artist Sir John created a dramatic black cat eye liner and gave her a nude lip for the kick off of the tour.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jun 6, 2018 at 1:21pm PDT

There were also some super sweet moments during the concert. There are reports that the couple’s twins, Sir and Rumi, were shown during a video montage, and there were scenes from their 2008 wedding.