National Rosé Day: 24 Celeb-Approved Pink Cocktails, Spritzers & More To Sip

Who doesn’t love to drink a little pink!? Well, with the warm weather, it’s officially rosé season and we’re celebrating National Rosé Day with these delicious wines and cocktails, approved by some of your favorite celebs!

Rosè All Day

2 oz Deep Eddy Vodka

1 oz Rose (Hampton Water Rosè or Maddalena Rosè)

Chartreuse Rinsed Glass

Grapefruit Peel

Add Deep Eddy Vodka and Rose to mixing glass with ice. Stir to chill. Rinse glasswear with Green Chartreuse and discard. Pour martini into glass and rub the rim with the peel before resting it in the glass.

Inspiration by Provence Rosé Group

“I’m loving Inspiration from Provence Rosé Group,” shares Summer House‘s Lindsay Hubbard. If you watch the show, you know Linds is the ultimate rosé lover, so she knows what she’s talking about! “It’s a dry rosé which just launched in the US and is perfect for summer dinners and is a great affordable gift for friends!” Such a perfect way to celebrate National Rosé Day!

Rooftop Rosé Spritz (Will Benedetto, Cocktail Curator, In Good Company Hospitality)

0.25 oz lemon juice

0.75 oz grapefruit juice

0.5 oz thyme simple syrup*

1.5 oz The Botanist Gin

1 lemon peel

*thyme simple syrup

1 cup sugar

5 large fresh thyme sprigs

In a saucepan, combine sugar, thyme, and 1/2 cup water. Bring to a boil then reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes. Allow to cool before using. Combine all ingredients in a shaker and shake vigorously. Strain and pour into a glass over ice and top-up with Wolffer Rosé Cider. Garnish with a sprig of fresh thyme.

Whispering Angel

Country singer Lindsay Ell shares that her go-to rosé is Whispering Angel. She clearly has great taste, because this is one of the world’s most famous pink wines! It’s mouth-watering taste is delish any time of the year, but specifically summer when it’s refreshing, light and clean!

Ruffino Top of the Day

3 parts Ruffino Sparkling Rosé

2 parts grapefruit juice

¾ parts Grand Marnier

Orange & grapefruit wedges

Build in a highball glass with ice. Garnish with a skewer of orange and grapefruit wedges.

Hampton Water

A new rosé courtesy of Jon Bon Jovi and his son Jesse, the crisp, clean flavor will have you (literally) guzzling it all summer. Rosé connoisseur, Sarah Billstein of @RoseSeason, says it’s one of her favorites for the summer! “Don’t let the name fool you, it is a perfect rosé you can drink all day wherever you are!” she raved!

Kim Crawford Rosé Mimosa

1/4 cup and 2 Tbsp sugar

1/4 cup and 2 Tbsp water

1 bottle Kim Crawford Rosé

1/2 bottle Ruffino Prosecco

8 rosemary sprigs to garnish

In a small saucepan bring the sugar and water to a boil. Simmer 5 minutes until dissolved. Cool and mix in the Kim Crawford Rosé. Freeze in a loaf pan, breaking up occasionally till frozen solid. Process in batches in a food processor till smooth then freeze again until firm. Scoop into coupe glasses and pour over Prosecco. Garnish with rosemary and serve immediately. TIP: Garnish with any fresh aromatic herb such as basil, mint, or a small slice of melon.

White Girl Rosé

The Bachelor‘s Corinne Olympios raves about The Fat Jew’s signature White Girl Rosé! “It has the nicest pink color and sweet aftertaste,” she tells HollywoodLife. Yum!

Dear Rosé

A new rosé from The Bachelor’s Lauren Bushnell and her boyfriend, Devin Antin. Produced in small batches in the South of France, the dry wine is 40% Grenache, 40% Cinsault and 20% Syrah and the perfect way to celebrate National Rosé Day! Lauren told HollywoodLife exclusively, ““I love Dear Rosé, because it’s the perfect way to bring loved ones together for a good time. I know Hollywood Lifers everywhere will enjoy it too!” Retails for $21.99.

Entourage

Made by the GM of Cloud Nine in Aspen, Sarah Billstein of @RoseSeason says to keep your eye out for this pink wine! “It’s so refreshing and equally Instagrammable. Their slogan ‘Born in Saint Tropez, Raised in Aspen, Enjoyed Everywhere…’ sums it up perfectly!” Love that!

Rosé Sangria (Will Benedetto, Cocktail Curator, In Good Company Hospitality)

12 oz #ingoodco Rosé

4 oz Acqua di Cedro Liqueur

2 oz strawberry lemon syrup*

2 oz fresh lemon juice

Club soda

Fresh fruit: strawberries, apple, orange

*strawberry lemon syrup

1 ½ cups chopped strawberries

1 cup sugar

pinch of salt

½ lemon (chopped with peel on)

2 – 4 oz boiling water

Muddle ingredients together in boiling water to break down the sugar and salt. Allow to sit for 2 hours, then strain the liquid through a double mesh strainer before serving. Combine ingredients in a pitcher and top with cut apple, strawberries, and club soda. Serve in wine glasses garnished with orange or lemon wheels.

Ellabel Rosé

Recommended by Minibar Delivery, Ellabel Rosé is a lush summer wine, and just like it’s stunning bottle, it’ll give you aromas of the ocean and summer nights! Retails for $24.99-29.99.

Semi-Sparkling Frosé

1 can of Eufloria Aromatic Rose and 1 can of Eufloria Aromatic White

Juice of 2 lemons

2 teaspoons of sugar

Mint to garnish. Blend and serve. (This recipe makes enough for 4 servings)

Ruffino Froseccó Frutta

25 oz Ruffino Prosecco

12 oz Blackberry Simple (Fresh blackberries + simple syrup)

8 oz Lemon Juice

4 oz Peach Simple Syrup

Mix all ingredients and pour into a frozen drink machine. Mix until frozen and pour in an oversized wine glass. Garnish with fresh blackberries and peaches.

Natura Rose Strawberry Frosé

3 cups (or one bottle) of Natura rose wine

½ cup sugar

8 ounces strawberries, hulled, quartered

2½ ounces fresh lemon juice

Blend and serve. (This recipe makes enough for 4 servings)

Ruffino Froseccó Fiore

25 oz Ruffino Prosecco

12 oz St Germaine

8 oz Lemon Juice

4 oz Vodka

8 oz Simple Syrup

Mix all ingredients and pour into a frozen drink machine. Mix until frozen and pour in an oversized wine glass. Garnish with fresh lavender, elderflower and a lemon wheel.

Watermelon Frozen Red Wine Slushie

1.5 cups (or half of a bottle) of Rosa Regale sparkling

1 cup frozen seedless watermelon chunks

¼ cup raw sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

Blend and serve. (This recipe makes enough for 2 servings; double to serve 4.)

Angry Orchard Rosé Cider

Change things up a bit with the crisp and refreshing Rosé Cider from Angry Orchard! Made with rare, red flesh ‘Amour Rouge,’ or ‘Red Love,’ apples sourced from France, the cider has a similar hue, complex flavors and refreshing light tannins, similar to your typical rosé wine.

Vivanco Rosado

With bright new packaging, Vivanco’s Rioja Rosado is a fresh and fruity blend of Tempranillo and Garnacha, into a stunning pink color.

The Sisters Wine Pinot Rose

Not only are we obsessed with this wine company, but their rosé is simply delicious and worth celebrating. Ripe and juicy, the 2016 rosé offers a gentle nose of ripe, juicy raspberries and a touch of toffee apple! YUM.

Rosé All Day

8 oz Patrón Silver

6 oz Patrón Citrónge Orange

1 Bottle of rosé wine

4 oz St. Germain

6 Strawberries

10 Raspberries

6 Lime wheels

In the bottom of a glass pitcher, gently muddle the berries with the St. Germain. Add remaining ingredients. Stir with ice to combine and chill.

Rose Cider Julep

4-5 oz. Angry Orchard Rosé Cider

0.5 oz. Bourbon

0.5 oz. Crème de Cassis

0.5 oz. Simple Syrup

6-8 Mint Leaves

Muddle mint in the bottom of a julep tin. Add the rest of the ingredients and then fill the julep tin with crushed ice. Garnish with a lavish mint bouquet.

Kim Crawford Rosé Sorbet

1/4 cup and 2 tbsp sugar

1/4 cup and 2 tbsp water

1 bottle Kim Crawford Rosé

In a small saucepan bring the sugar and water to a boil. Simmer 5 minutes until dissolved. Cool and mix in the Kim Crawford Rosé. Freeze in a loaf pan, breaking up occasionally till frozen solid. Process in batched in a food processor till smooth then freeze again until firm. Serve immediately or keep frozen in a well sealed container up to 1 week.