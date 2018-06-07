Bella Hadid & The Weeknd: Why Their Rebooted Romance Is Causing A ‘Battle’ With Gigi

While Bella Hadid seems thrilled to be back on again The Weeknd, her sister Gigi is not on board with the reunion. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details on how Bella plans to win her beloved sibling’s support.

Not everyone inBella Hadid‘s family is willing to forgive and forget the pain that The Weeknd caused her when they broke up in Nov. of 2016 and he turned around and started dating Selena Gomez, 25. The stunning model and the singer — real name Abel Tesfaye — seem to have found their way back to each other, but her older sister Gigi, 23, isn’t fully okay with their reunion. “Bella has finally managed to convince (mom) Yolanda to forgive Abel and accept that he’s back in her life and that’s a huge, huge relief. Unfortunately she’s having a harder time getting Gigi’s blessing, she’s still not convinced that he deserves another chance and neither is Bella’s dad,” a source close to Bella, 21, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“It’s turning into something of a battle, but Bella isn’t giving up, she’s determined to fix it. She wants to arrange a big sit down with Abel and her entire family so they can all hash this out and make peace. Bella’s got big hopes for her future with Abel, that’s why this is so important to her,” our insider adds. The on-again couple has been spotted on romantic dates in both Cannes and Paris. While in the south of France the two started making out during a party and didn’t even care who saw them! The exes were first spotted getting friendly with each other at the Coachella Music Festival in April and have been making the most of being back in each other’s lives again.

Bella was absolutely crushed when she and Abel broke up after 18 months together. To add to her pain, just two months later he started a red hot and super high profile romance with Selena. Abel ended up getting burned when after 10 months of dating, Selena up and left him to return to ex Justin Bieber, 24, in Oct. of 2017. Meanwhile, Bella didn’t date anyone seriously during her time apart from the “I Feel It Coming” singer. She must have known in her heart that one day Abel would find his way back to her.