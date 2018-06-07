‘Jersey Shore’ Recap: Angelina Leaves On Good Terms & Another Surprise Visitor Arrives

On the June 7 episode of ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation,’ Angelina spends one last night with the roommates. Then, the group jets to the Bahamas…and return to another unexpected guest!

This week’s episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation picks up with Jenni “JWoww” Farley letting Angelina Pivarnick know that everyone is cool with her…but it’s time for her to leave so they can finish their vacation as a family. Luckily, Angelina is totally fine with it, and they celebrate her last night with a wild night out. The roommates come to a general consensus that they like Angelina and all is well…at least for a minute.

Things were going smoothly the whole night, until Angelina passes gas in the cab and it turns into a question of “did she or did she not poop her pants”? The whole thing gets taken to the next level, and JWoww and the guys are admittedly grossed out. Their reaction upsets Angelina, but Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi gives her a pep talk to help her through the emotional moment before she leaves. Everything is cool the next morning, though, and Angelina leaves on good terms with everyone.

Once Angelina leaves, the rest of the castmates realize that they need a break from Miami, and they jet off to Bimini for a vacation. However, Vinny Guadagnino forgets to tell his mom that he’s leaving, and when she can’t get in touch with him, she decides to jet down to Miami and check in herself. It’s a nice surprise for the roommates to come home to….because she brought a TON of Italian food with her.

So Mike, how are you gonna put a ring on it? 💍 All new episode of #JSFamilyVacation, TOMORROW at 8/7c on @MTV. pic.twitter.com/BWNP2r45T7 — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) June 6, 2018

During the episode, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino also finalizes his plans to propose to his girlfriend, Lauren Pesce, when she comes to visit. It all goes down next week!