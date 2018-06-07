Andy Spade Spotted Picking Up Daughter At School To Deliver Devastating News — She’s His Only Concern

Andy Spade was spotted picking up his and Kate Spade’s daughter Frances Beatrix from school on June 5 to reportedly deliver the devastating news about her mother’s death.

Fashion designer Kate Spade, who was found dead in her Manhattan apartment on June 5, was survived by her husband of 24 years, Andy Spade, 55, and her 13-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix Spade. Unfortunately, Andy was the one who had to deliver the tragic news of his wife’s death to his kid. The entrepreneur was spotted with his daughter on the day of her mother‘s passing at her school, where he arrived with a police officer to pick her up and tell her the news, a source told the Daily Mail.

This same source also said that Andy was “shook up” after his partner’s death, and worried about the impact her passing might have on their daughter. “Bea is his only concern and number one priority at this point,” the insider said. Kate allegedly left a suicide note that was addressed to her daughter. “Bea – I have always loved you. This is not your fault. Ask Daddy!” the note said, according TMZ.

The New York Medical Examiner’s office has determined that the fashion icon died of suicide by hanging. “The Medical Examiner has made a determination regarding the death of Katherine Brosnahan, aka Kate Spade in Manhattan on June 5, 2018,” Aja Worthy-Davis of the New York Medical Examiner’s office said in a statement to Radar. “Cause: Hanging. Manner: Suicide.” The designer was found hanging from a doorknob in her New York City apartment by her housekeeper. She was 55 years old.

The son of Kate’s housekeeper (who remains unnamed), Mark Roldan, 23, said his mother was completely devastated over the death of the woman she considered to be her “best friend.” Roldan revealed that Kate was his mentor, and even recently shared a video to social media of himself celebrating Mother’s Day with the designer.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).