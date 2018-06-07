Andy Spade Hides Behind Mouse Mask & Leans On Mom After Wife Kate’s Tragic Suicide — New Pics

Kate Spade’s grieving husband has been trying to avoid photographers as he starts the painful process of planning his wife’s funeral.

Kate Spade’s grieving husband Andy Spade, 55, is leaning on his family as he starts planning his wife’s funeral. On June 7 – just two days after the fashion designer shockingly took her own life in her home – he was spotted on the streets of New York with his mom Judy and a friend. But hours earlier when he stepped out of his apartment, he tried to hide his face from the waiting paparazzi by wearing a mouse mask of the cartoon character Bernard, from the Disney classic, The Rescuers. SEE PHOTOS OF ANDY SPADE IN A MASK HERE. The grieving widower was not happy with the press and reportedly snapped at a waiting reporter, according to the New York Post.

A few hours later, however, he had ditched the mask. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail he chatted on his cell phone outside the Frank E. Campbell Funeral Home. The funeral home on the Upper East Side of New York is well known because – sadly – it has been used to organize ceremonies for some of showbiz’s biggest stars, from actor Philip Seymour Hoffman and rapper the Notorious B.I.G. to comedian Joan Rivers and screen heartthrob Heath Ledger. Kate’s family has rushed to be by Andy’s side. Her niece, Beautiful Creatures actress Rachel Brosnahan, was also seen entering his apartment, as well as the fashion designer’s brother Earl Brosnahan.

On June 6, Rachel paid tribute to her 55-year-old aunt on Instagram. Next to a clip of Andy and Katy dancing, she wrote, “She was exceedingly kind, beautifully sensitive, insanely talented, funny as heck and one of the most generous people I have ever known. She was effervescent.” A devastated Rachel added, “Hug your loved ones extra tight today.” It is not yet known when and where Kate’s funeral will take place. What is clear, however, is that Andy is focusing on their 13-year-old daughter Frances Beatrix Spade. In a statement he released on June 6, he said, “My main concern is Bea and protecting her privacy as she deals with the unimaginable grief of losing her mother. Kate loved Bea so very much.”