Wendy Williams Breaks Down In Tears Over Kate Spade’s Tragic Death: ‘This Is Rough’

Wendy Williams was overcome with emotion during her talk show on June 6. The host broke down in tears over the alleged suicide death of designer Kate Spade. — Inside Wendy’s heartbroken reaction.

Wendy Williams, 53, is devastated over the death of fashion designer, Kate Spade, 55. The talk show host couldn’t hold back her tears when talking about Spade’s apparent suicide. “This is rough, man. If you’re too young, then maybe you can’t relate to what a 55-year-old woman goes through,” Wendy said on her show (June 6) as she dabbed her eyes with Q-tips. “But, I got to say, you know, it’s like a weird age group. — Some of us have children going off to college; some of us are grandparents; some of us have loved and lost, maybe to never love again and some of us are very sick and can’t walk or even speak our names. It’s like an odd age group, man.”

Wendy continued: “I sympathize with this struggle. I have friends in this age group and we’re all going through a little something… Very sad, very, very sad.” She then warned the public not to misinterpret her words into thinking that things are rocky in her own life. “Please save your, ‘Why you crying? Are you and Kevin OK? Kevin’s OK, we’re OK!” Wendy said, later adding, “You can’t win.”

Wendy and many other stars and designers were shocked to learn about Spade’s death. The designer reportedly hanged herself inside her New York City apartment on June 5. She was discovered by her housekeeper, according to reports, which claim her husband, Andy Spade, 55, was in the apartment at the time of her death. Kate allegedly left a suicide note addressed to her 13-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix, which read, “Bea – I have always loved you. This is not your fault. Ask Daddy!” (via TMZ).

On the day of Spade’s death, NYPD released the following statement to HollywoodLife.com: “I can confirm it was an apparent suicide. On Tuesday June 5 at approximately 10:20 AM a police officer responded to a 911 call about an unconscious person. Upon arrival the officer discovered a 55-year-old woman named Katherine Brosnahan unconscious inside [her] Park Avenue apartment. EMS resounded and pronounced her dead on the scene. The investigation into the cause of death is ongoing.”