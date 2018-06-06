Tyga Goes On Intimate Dinner Date With Kylie Jenner Look-Alike — Still Not Over Her?

Tyga was spotted out with another mystery girl who looks just like his ex Kylie Jenner! Does this mean he’s still not over the lip-kit mogul. See the pic!

It definitely seems that Tyga, 28, has a type. The rapper was spotted grabbing dinner in Los Angeles with a mystery woman who looks remarkably like one of his former flames. His date gave off major Kylie Jenner vibes thanks to her dark locks, plump pout and personal style. She wore a bodycon olive green mini dress with nude heels that we wouldn’t be surprised if Kylie already had in her closet.

It’s a little surprising to see the “Rack City” singer going back to his old ways of dating Kylie look-alikes since it seemed he had moved on from the lip-kit mogul. Earlier this year, Tyga stirred up romance rumors with Iggy Azalea, 27, when the pair were spotted together all over Coachella. However, the “Fancy” hitmaker made it clear that she and Tyga weren’t together when she tweeted about her relationship status on May 6. “I thought it was fairly obvious, but I feel I need to clarify again,” Iggy wrote in a since deleted tweet. “I’m still extremely single & im not dating anyone. Honestly.”

However, the dating speculation didn’t die with her tweet. A month later on June 4, Tyga started double tapping some of Iggy’s Instagram photos. The “Black Widow” singer shared four snaps of her showing off her toned abs and ample cleavage in a bikini while backlit by moody red lighting. Tyga then took notice and “liked” the images. Hey, we don’t blame him!

But people have long been questioning if Tyga is actually over the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. Even Kylie thinks he hasn’t fully moved on! As we previously reported, “Kylie feels Tyga still has a lot of issues which make it impossible for him to have a new girlfriend and move on from her,” a source close to the 20-year-old reality star told HollywoodLife. If he wants to prove he’s totally over his ex, dating women that look just like her isn’t helping his case.