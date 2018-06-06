Prince Harry & Duchess Meghan Want A Baby, Like, Right Now — When Will She Get Pregnant?

They haven’t even been married a month yet, but the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex are super keen to start a family. So when will we hear the pitter-patter of tiny royal feet?

Meghan Markle, 36, (or the Duchess of Sussex, as she’s now officially known) is keen to start a family with her new hubby, Prince Harry, 33. That’s according to numerous insiders, who have spilled the beans to Us Weekly. Less than a month after their May 19 wedding, the royal newlyweds are now making “having children” a “priority,” a source close to the former Suits star claimed. The person added, “She and Harry want to start a family right away – and she’ll start trying as soon as she can.”

But Meghan’s pal isn’t the only one saying that. A royal insider also confirmed the report, telling the magazine, “They both can’t wait to start a family.” That doesn’t mean they’re going to start trying for a baby tomorrow, though. The royal leaker added, “Harry and Meghan won’t rush into anything. They have a lot on their plate right now. But they both think that when the moment feels right, that will be the time to go for it. They’ll make fantastic parents.” And yet another source said that Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland is hoping to have a grandchild sooner rather than later. The person claimed, “Doria is expecting to be a grandmother by this time next year. She’s very excited for Meghan to become a mother.”

In fact, His Royal Highness gave a pretty big clue himself, publicly, that kids are on their horizon. On March 23 the couple went on an official royal visit to Northern Ireland. While chatting with business owners they were shown products for babies and new parents from the Shnuggle range. Harry piped up, saying, “I am sure at some point we’ll need the whole lot,” according to The Sun. Sinead Murphy, who co-founded the company, revealed that the lovebirds were very interested in the products, which included a baby bath. She said, “Harry was particularly interested in the bath. I wonder if he has witnessed bath time with his nephew or niece. As soon as he saw the bum bump he understood immediately. He said, ‘Oh, non-slip.’” We guess it’s just a matter of time before we see the couple cradling a freckled, redheaded mini version of Meghan and Harry!