Miss USA Sarah Rose Summers Reveals Her Final Thoughts Before She Was Crowned

Sarah Rose Summers’ life changed in an instant when she went from Miss Nebraska to Miss USA on May 21. She speaks to HL about her final thoughts before being crowned!

“Oh my gosh, I could actually win this thing,” Sarah Rose Summers, 23, recalls thinking when she was called into the top 10 of the Miss USA pageant on May 21. “I just said, ‘let’s have fun and be completely me, and if they want me, then great!'” America didn’t just want her — they loved her. If her bright smile and dedication to children as a certified child life specialist didn’t already win everyone over, it was her answer to the final question of the competition that sealed the deal.

When asked what she would write on a sign when going to a hypothetical march, Sarah Rose’s response was both eloquent and unifying. “I say ‘Speak your voice.’ I don’t know what march we’re on our way to in this hypothetical situation, but no matter where you’re going whatever type of march it is, you’re obviously on your way to that march because you care about that cause. So go speak to people when they have questions. Communicate with them. Listen to their views also. That is one thing in the United States that we really need to focus on: listening to each other.” Looking back, Sarah Rose didn’t feel the way we did when she gave her response. “I thought, ‘You guys, that was such a vague question!'” she explains. “I was just real with it. My dad really instilled in me at a young age to think before you speak, ask good questions and truly listen to the answers. You have to have good listening skills before you can form good relationships, and your own opinions. So that’s just what came on my heart in that moment.”

She adds, “You need to be friendly to everyone. There’s no reason not to be. You don’t get anything from being cruel, the other person certainly doesn’t. Be friendly and understand the other person’s perspective, ask good questions and listen to the answers, and then respect them.” There’s no doubt, Sarah Rose is the US representative we all need right now, and we’ll be able to cheer her on in November as she competes for the title of Miss Universe! USA! USA!