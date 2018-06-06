Mel B Debuts Shocking Blonde Hair Makeover On ‘AGT’ & Simon Cowell Is Stunned

Mel B debuted a dramatic hair makeover on the June 5 episode of ‘AGT’ and even Simon barely recognized her! See it below.

Mel B, 43, is a blonde! Wearing a pink dress, she showcased long, flowing blonde locks on the show. She looked like Barbie! She debuted the look on the June 5 episode of America’s Got Talent. “Do I look that different?” she asked fellow judge Simon Cowell, who was staring at her in disbelief. “What’s your problem? Either you like it or you don’t!” Simon was at a loss for words — a first for the outspoken judge! Scroll below to see Mel B’s crazy dramatic makeover.

Mel B actually first posted about this hair makeover on her Instagram in March, posting a video of her and Heidi Klum dancing to the song “Dye My Hair” by Alma. “Yep @heidiklum I would die my hair blonde for you #onlyforyou #girlpower #blondehairdontcare,” she wrote. The early auditions for AGT are taped and air at a later date. She also traded in her tight ringlet curls for loose waves. Her makeup matched her pink dress. She rocked a pink smokey eye and a girly lip gloss. She looks so different!

Of course, Mel B is not the only star who has debuted a dramatic makeover in 2018. Emma Roberts just cut her hair super short into a tiny bob. Shia LaBeouf shaved his head completely and Sabrina Carpenter went brunette temporarily for a movie role. See 20 more dramatic hair makeovers from 2018 in the gallery attached above!