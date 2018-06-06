Lady Gaga is poised to become a breakout actress in her movie ‘A Star Is Born.’ She posted a photo of her completely different look from the movie — click to see!

Lady Gaga, 32, looks like a different person with brown hair and barely any makeup for her role in A Star Is Born. The movie doesn’t come out until October, but we are so excited! It’s actually a remake of a 1976 film starring Barbra Streisand, and two previous versions before that.Lady Gaga plays Ally and in the trailer says she is a songwriter, not a singer, because people like her voice but not the way she looks. See her new look below.

Gaga wrote on Instagram on June 6, “It’s a dream come true and an honor to be a part of this incredible movie. Bradley Cooper’s ability as a director, actor and musician is astounding. I can’t wait for people to see this authentic, epic, beautiful love story. It’s called “A Star Is Born,” and I’m beyond thrilled for you to meet Jack and Ally. #AStarIsBorn @StarIsBornMovie” Gaga’s role required a major makeunder! The star is usually super glam — whether she’s rocking a super smokey eye or bold red lip, she’s always serving us drama. But she’s a total girl next door in this film, with barely any makeup and brown hair.

We love Gaga's platinum blonde locks, but it will be so fun to see a new side of her on the big screen!