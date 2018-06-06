Kylie Jenner Goes Makeup Free As She Holds Baby Stormi In Cute New Pic

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on June 6 to show off a makeup-free photo of herself looking content and relaxed while holding baby Stormi and it was gorgeous!

Kylie Jenner, 20, wasn’t afraid to post a fresh-faced photo of herself holding her daughter Stormi while wearing no makeup and we love it! The gorgeous new mom looked relaxed as she gave a small smile in a loose black T-shirt with what appeared to be a bathing suit underneath and baby Stormi looked adorable in a pink and white outfit while sitting on her lap. they were posing on an outside white couch with glass doors in the background.

This is just one of many makeup-free photos that Kylie has bravely shared over the years and in each one, she looks comfortable like never before. It’s great to know she’s confident in her own skin and doesn’t always have to be sporting a made up face despite the fact that she owns her own cosmetics line! Whether she’s on the red carpet of a prestigious event or just hanging out with her bf and baby daddy Travis Scott, 26, Kylie always looks fantastic.

In addition to her latest beautiful pic with Stormi, Kylie posted a different pic with her bundle of joy a couple of days ago while wishing her nieces, Penelope Disick, 5, and North West, 4, a Happy Birthday. In the pic, Kylie could be seen standing while holding Stormi in a carrier. The duo joined Penelope and North’s joint birthday party and it was cuter than ever. Stormi seems to be looking older and older the more we see her and we have to admit that it’s such a joy to watch her grow up! We can’t wait to see more pics of Kylie and her sweet family in the future!