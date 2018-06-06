Kenneth Cole Calls Kate Spade An ‘Inspiring Accessory’ In Deleted Tweet & Fans Slam Him

Kenneth Cole is under fire for an ‘insensitive’ and ‘tone-deaf’ tweet about the late Kate Spade. In a now deleted tweet, fans believe he insulted Spade after she died of an apparent suicide on June 5. Take a look a the backlash he’s facing…

Kenneth Cole, 64, is under fire for a now-deleted tweet about the late Kate Spade, 55, and the internet isn’t letting him off the hook. “I believed that I could, so I did.’ She alone didn’t change the handbag world but she was an inspiring accessory. #KateSpade #RIP,” Cole wrote on Twitter. The statement angered many online goers, one of which replied, “Shame on you Kenneth Cole. The damage is done. I will not be supporting your brand again.” Another wrote, “Kenneth Cole how dare you throw shade at Kate Spade whose bags in comparison to your cheaply made, ugly disheveled (like the designer) bags can’t compete with her beautiful crafted, exquisite, expensive designer hand bags.” Yikes.

Following the online backlash, Cole posted a second tweet, writing, “Kate Spade left an indelible mark on the fashion industry and her inspiring life and work will be missed. We lost a true visionary today. My heart goes out to her family and to all she has touched.” However, the criticism still followed. One (still angry) Twitter user replied, “Nice backpedaling. Your original tweet sounded like jealousy to me. You haven’t been relevant since the 90s.”

Kate Spade left an indelible mark on the fashion industry and her inspiring life and work will be missed. We lost a true visionary today. My heart goes out to her family and to all she has touched. — Mr. Kenneth Cole (@mr_kennethcole) June 5, 2018

Cole also explained himself in a separate statement. “I often say ‘we may not heel the world, but we hope to be an accessory,’” he told Daily Mail. “Kate Spade left an indelible mark on the fashion industry and my tweet was intended to pay tribute to her inspiring life and work. After posting the tweet, I realized there may have been room for misinterpretation,” Cole added.

Spade died of an apparent suicide on June 5 after she was found dead inside her NYC home by her housekeeper. Her husband, Andy Spade was reportedly in the apartment at the time of his wife’s death, while their 13-year-old daughter Frances Beatrix was at school. Kate allegedly left a suicide note addressed to her daughter. “Bea – I have always loved you. This is not your fault. Ask Daddy!” the note said, according TMZ.

On the day of Spade’s death, NYPD released the following statement to HollywoodLife.com: “I can confirm it was an apparent suicide. On Tuesday June 5 at approximately 10:20 AM a police officer responded to a 911 call about an unconscious person. Upon arrival the officer discovered a 55-year-old woman named Katherine Brosnahan unconscious inside [her] Park Avenue apartment. EMS resounded and pronounced her dead on the scene. The investigation into the cause of death is ongoing.”

The fashion icon is survived by her husband of 24 years, Andy Spade, and her daughter, Frances Beatrix Spade.