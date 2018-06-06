Kelsea Ballerini Shows Off Sexy, Toned Stomach In Black Sequin Crop Top At CMT Awards

Kelsea looked like a goth princess at the CMT Awards in Nashville. See her stunning outfit right here!

Kelsea Ballerini, 24, looked amazing at the CMT Music Awards on June 6. Live from Nashville, the show was held at the Bridgestone Arena and there were so many AMAZING performances, including one from Kelsea herself! But before she hit the stage, she looked gorgeous in a red carpet look. She wore a black sequin Brandon Maxwell creation. She showed off her toned abs in a crop top. On the bottom, she wore black sequin pants with a skirt attached on the back — the look was so cool!

She posted on Instagram that she got a facial just before the carpet — she got a mild peel for super glowing skin! She also did a workout with trainer Erin Oprea. Read Erin’s tips for a sexy bikini body here — she gave them to HollywoodLife exclusively! Kelsea wore a slightly smokey cat eye and a nude lip. She got a bit of a haircut just before the big night and showed off her sleek and straight bob. It looked so good! Her makeup was done by Kelsey Deenihan and Katrina Klein.

At the Academy of Country Music Awards in April, Kelsea wore a gorgeous white dress by designer Kristian Aadnevik. It had a full chiffon skirt, with a thigh-high slit, and lace bustier top. She wore white strappy Stuart Weitzman heels to complete the look. Her hair was in undone waves and she looked gorgeous! We can’t decide which look we love best!