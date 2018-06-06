Kate Spade’s Niece Rachel Brosnahan Pays Tribute To ‘Effervescent’ Aunt After Shocking Suicide

The sudden and tragic death of Kate Spade has left her loved ones heartbroken. Her niece, Rachel Brosnahan, celebrated her aunt, remembering her as ‘exceedingly kind’ and ‘the most generous person I have ever known.’

“Knowing Katy, this is how she would want to be remembered,” Rachel Brosnahan, 27, said on June 6, one day after her aunt Kate Spade, 55, was found dead from an apparent suicide. In the clip Rachel posted to Instagram, Kate and her husband, Andy Spade, 55, are seen smiling from ear to ear as they sweetly dance along to a mariachi band in the background. Obviously, in this moment of sadness, Rachel wanted to focus on a positive memory of her beloved aunt. “She had a light that words can’t capture but touched everyone she came into contact with.”

“She was exceedingly kind, beautifully sensitive, insanely talented, funny as heck and one of the most generous people I have ever known,” Rachel added. “She was effervescent. Hug your loved ones extra tight today.” Rachel’s tribute comes after Kate’s brother in law, David Spade, 53, also celebrated Kate’s sense of humor. “I don’t think everyone knew how f*cking funny she was,” he said, tweeting a picture of her at his book signing. Similarly, David also shared words of encouragement. “It’s a rough world out there people. Try to hang on.”

Kate was found hanged inside her Park Avenue apartment on June 5. Her death comes after Coach bought the Kate Spade company in a deal reportedly worth $2.4 billion dollars. Kate left behind a note for her 13-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrice Spade, explaining that she “always loved you” and that Kate’s death was “not [her] fault.” Friends close to the designer EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.om that her death was “completely unexpected” and they had “no idea she was feeling this way.”

While the exact motivation behind Kate’s suicide were not immediately known, she was supposedly experiencing marital problems at the time of her death. Kate and Andy had reportedly separated before her suicide, and her husband of 24 years was looking to make the split final by filing for divorce. This situation reportedly left Kate “extremely depressed” in her final days. Whatever led her to demise, the death has left a huge hole in the hearts of all who loved her.