Kate Spade’s Devastated Housekeeper ‘Shaken’ After Finding Her ‘Best Friend’s’ Dead Body‬

How awful! Kate Spade’s housekeeper found the fashion designer’s lifeless body. Now we’re finding out how she was affected by the chilling sight.

Kate Spade’s poor housekeeper is still reeling from the shock of finding her employer’s lifeless body. A day after the June 5 tragedy, the woman’s son Mark Roldan, 23, revealed how devastated his mom is to have lost the fashion designer, who she considered to be her “best friend.” In fact the 55-year-old’s suicide has rocked their entire family, he said in an interview with the New York Post. Mark said, “My mom was one of the people that found her. She is a little shaken, especially with trauma such as this. It just really hit our family and I’m pretty sure the Spade family as well. Mark added, “It was just really shocking to find out her best friend Kate Spade, and also a big influence in my life, just passed.”

For Mark, Kate was more than just his mom’s boss. He said she was also his mentor, who believed in him as he tried to get into the world of fashion. “She believed in my vision,” he said. “There would be times we would be in California – you know she brought me to Napa Valley and showed me: ‘This could all be yours if you do the same thing I did. Really push and push and push, day in and day out.’” In fact Mark’s relationship with Kate ran much deeper than that. He said he even bought her flowers for Mother’s Day just a month earlier. He shared a clip of him surprising her with the Post. He reportedly hand delivered the flowers to the fashion icon’s front door and she greeted him in her PJs.

On June 6 Kate’s husband Andy Spade, 55, released a statement about his wife’s death and confirmed media reports that they were separated at the time of her suicide. In the statement he said, “For the past 10 months we had been living separately, but within a few blocks of each other.” However, Andy slammed rumors that they were heading for divorce, by saying, “We were not legally separated, and never even discussed divorce. We were best friends trying to work through our problems in the best way we knew how.”