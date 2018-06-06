Kate Spade’s Husband Reportedly Wanted A Divorce & She Was ‘Depressed’ Over It Before Suicide

Marital issues were at the root of Kate Spade’s problems before her suicide, according to a new report, which claims that Andy Spade’s desire for a divorce allegedly plunged Kate into depression.

Before Kate Spade died, she was reportedly separated from her husband of 24 years, Andy Spade, according to TMZ. The site reports that Andy and Kate were living separately at the time of the 55-year-old’s death, and that Andy wanted to make the split official with a divorce. The situation reportedly left Kate “extremely depressed” in her final days. The alleged marital issues between Andy and Kate have been widely reported, although The Blast claims Andy was just looking for a new apartment at the time, and had not moved out yet, as TMZ claims.

As we previously reported, Kate was found dead of apparent suicide by her housekeeper in her New York City apartment on June 5. She allegedly hung herself with a scarf on a doorknob. Although they were reportedly living separately, Andy was reportedly in the apartment when Kate died, according to the Associated Press. The iconic designer left a suicide note addressed to her and Andy’s daughter, Frances Beatrice Spade (Bea), which allegedly read, “Bea – I have always loved you. This is not your fault. Ask Daddy!”

Officials confirmed there was a note left at the scene, but would not reveal what it said. Bea was at school when Kate was found in her bedroom during the 10:00 a.m. hour.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contract the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).