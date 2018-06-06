Iggy Azalea Flashes Extreme Underboob & Tiny Waist In Sexy Bikini Shot By The Pool

OMG, Iggy Azalea showed off her insane hourglass figure in some new snaps that will have you drooling!

OKURRR, Iggy Azalea! The Australian rapper has us in awe of her perfect figure after she shared new pictures on Instagram of her rocking a nude bikini with some insane underboob! Her tiny waist was flat as can be, while she flaunted her perfectly perky derriere in a thong bikini bottom. Iggy posed daringly while poolside on a tropical vacation, rocking cornrows that became a bundle of long braids.

The “Black Widow” rapper spiced up her look with a massive pair of hoop earrings and a sexy body chain. In a suggestive close-up pic of the whole look, Iggy’s major underboob was on display in the knit bikini, and she held up her bottoms as droplets of water dripped down her tummy. Somewhere, Tyga is kicking himself., as he was just spotted out and about with a Kylie Jenner-look alike, instead of his rumored fling Iggy! The pair were reportedly dating after getting cozy at Coachella, but in early May, Iggy took to Twitter to set the record straight. “I’m still extremely single & im not dating anyone. Honestly.” the rapper wrote, however, the social media love back and forth between she and Tyga tells a different story!

Tyga may have been out and about with another girl, but he took to Insta to show Iggy some love on her other recent, red-hot pics! So Ig, we don’t really believe you, and we totally ship this romance. We don’t blame Tyga for giving her all this love, either — there’s no denying Iggy is looking better than ever! The “Fancy” rapper shared a smiling snap just weeks ago that had fans raving over her 100 watt smile and stunning features. What do you think about Iggy’s super hot, beach look?!