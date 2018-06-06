Belmont Stakes: When Is The 2018 Race & How Can You Watch Justify Go For The Triple Crown

Get ready, because history could be made at the Belmont Stakes. Justify looks to become the 13th Triple Crown winner – ever! — so find out how to watch, the odds and more vital info!

The 150th running of the Belmont Stakes takes place on June 9 at 6:37 PM ET. What a way to celebrate this historic race! The 150th Belmont Stakes race has the chance to see a Triple Crown winner as Justify – the horse that won the 2018 Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes – goes up against nine other horses in the race of its life! There are nine other stakes races taking place throughout the day, but the granddaddy of them all will take place around 6:30 PM ET.

The race can be watched online via NBC Sports. Just like the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness, the race will be broadcast on NBC. For those who have cut the cord or won’t be near at television come race time, the event will be streamed online via the NBC Sports app and the NBC Sports streaming portal (note: a television subscription account will be needed to watch.)

Justify is the early favorite to win. Justify will be racing against nine other horses, two of which have “fresh legs.” Blended Citizen and Gronkowski come into this race having not run the Derby or Preakness, so they could pull off an upset. Hofburg, who finished seventh in the Derby, is owned by Juddmonte Farms, who upset Funny Cide’s chances of a Triple Crown when Empire Maker defeated the horse in 2003. Hofburg’s owners pulled him from the Preakness, just like they did with Empire Maker 15 years ago. Uh-oh.

However, early odds have placed Justify as the favorite. He also won the luck of the draw. He will be racing out of post no. 1, which has produced “a whopping 23 winners” at the Belmont States, according to Business Insider, the most out of any other post in the 150 years of the race. If Justify, who broke the “Curse of Apollo” at the Kentucky Derby, can ward off another upset, he could race his way into the history books.

Justify could become the 13th Triple Crown winner. When American Pharoah won the Belmont Stakes in 2015, he became the first Triple Crown winner in 37 years. Three years later, Justify might pull off the same feat, joining the eleven other iconic horses: Affirmed, Seattle Slew, Secretariat, Citation, Assault, Count Fleet, Whirlaway, War Admiral, Omaha, Gallant Fox, and the first ever Triple Crown winner, 1919’s Sir Barton.

Early Odds (per CBS Sports)

Justify 4-5

Hofburg 9-2

Bravazo 8-1

Vino Rosso 8-1

Tenfold 12-1

Gronkowski 12-1

Blended Citizen 15-1

Noble Indy 30-1

Free Drop Billy 30-1

Restoring Hope 30-1