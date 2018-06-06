If ‘Friends’ Returned In 2018, Would Ross & Rachel Still Be Together? We Now Have The Answer

Fans of ‘Friends’ finally have the answer to if Ross and Rachel would still be together today if the show ever returned. We’ve got the answer straight from the show’s co-creator.

Since it looks like a Friends reunion is likely never going to happen, fans of the beloved NBC sitcom have been left to guess if couples on the show — especially the always turbulent Ross and Rachel — would have made it in the long run. After 10 years of on and off romance and a baby daughter, the pair appeared to finally get together for good in the show’s 2004 finale. They didn’t marry like Chandler and Monica as well as Phoebe and Mike, so would they still be a couple in 2018 if the show ever returned? Co-creator David Crane has reassured fans that their epic romance would definitely stand the test of time to this day. “Yes. Come on, they worked really hard, ten years!” he revealed during The Wrap’s Emmy Series comedy showrunners panel on June 6. They really are each other’s lobsters!

As for a Friends reunion or a revival, Crane put the kibosh on the idea once and for all, revealing “Never happening. Never. We did it! It’s done. That’s why you don’t want to see more of it, because it’s all a happy ending.” Fellow panelist and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” star Rachel Bloom was the one who got him to open up about Ross and Rachel, and she even got Crane to reveal that Monica and Chandler would still be happily married today.

Bloom kept prodding further, asking “Where do you think Ross and Rachel’s kid goes to college?” Now THAT could be a possible new show idea but one that Crane had no interest in pursuing. “Now we’re pitching a pilot, and we’re not doing that,” Crane joked. Fans will just have to be happy with the fact that Rachel turned down her job in Paris and got off that plane to lead a happily ever after with Ross that would still be alive and well in 2018. And hey, we always have the fake Friends movie trailer to remind us what could have been if the show got a revival in this day and age.