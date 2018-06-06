Echosmith Reveals How Current Events Inspired Their Sophomore Album Ahead Of Joining PTX Tour

Echosmith is excitingly joining the Pentatonix on tour and preparing to release their highly-anticipated second studio album. They talk to HL about the creative inspiration they’ve found through the current state of the world.

Sydney Sierota, Noah Sierota and Graham Sierota currently make up Echosmith, the group who brought us the ultimate summer jam, “Cool Kids.” Now, following their brother Jamie’s departure from the group, the trio is bringing the fans what they’ve been begging for: a second album. Echosmith released their 7-song EP, Inside A Dream, in September. The EP was suppose to be their full-length album, but they decided to push back the release, saying “we’ve been overrun with inspiration lately and have more we would like to add to the album.” Speaking exclusively to HollywoodLife.com, Echosmith revealed what has been inspiring them through their writing and producing process as they complete their sophomore record. “With all the political issues, there’s so much division, and things you’ll see on the social media and the rhetoric — it’s tearing people down and there are a lot of very hurt people out there,” Sydney explained. “We’ve talked to so many fans who’ve experienced that heart ache and that pain, and we wanted to write a song that recognized that there are problems, there is pain, but there’s also hope.”

Echosmith’s hit “Dear World” spreads that message of hope, peace and also acknowledges our current struggle. “Dear world, I’m ready to be the change/Dear world, your beauty is born from pain/ You’re looking for the magic to rise above the tragic/I am too/Dear world, I’m writing this song for you,” they sing the lyrics they wrote with Switchfoot’s Jon Foreman.

Of course, Echosmith also has a number of upbeat jams and relatable hits, like their recent single “Over My Head.” “I’m a huge communicator and I love getting to connect with people, and it’s usually with words, and this song is really just about that frustration that happens when there are miscommunications and misunderstandings in a relationship,” Sydney revealed. “It’s that tension that you feel when you don’t understand each other and that’s just life itself I’m realizing as I’m getting older. You can’t fix everything.”

Echosmith’s album is set to be released this summer, and you can catch them on tour with Pentatonix and Calum Scott!