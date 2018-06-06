Youtube Stars David Dobrik & Liza Koshy Pressured By Loved Ones To Get Back Together

Fans are in shock that YouTube’s golden couple David Dobrik And Liza Koshy split after two years. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how close pals are pressuring them to get back together.

It was the breakup video that sent YouTube fans into a heartbreaking spiral when vloggers David Dobrik and Liza Koshy made the devastating announcement that they called it quits after two years of dating. The couple has 20 million followers between them and the news came as quite a shock. Now those close to the pair are pushing them to get back together. “Friends and family are glad Liza and David have maintained a friendship through the breakup but they are shocked and disappointed too. Both David and Liza are getting pressure from those close to them to give their relationship another chance. Everyone loves them as a couple and thought they might just get married and have kids too. Everyone had such high hopes for their love. Friends are urging them to get back together and give it another shot,” a source close to David and Liza tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

It was Liza’s decision to end things, explaining through tears that she’s going through personal issues and that she didn’t love herself enough to be able to give that feeling to someone else. But David, 21, is undeterred and determined to get her back. “David is working on an epic, romantic video to win Liza back. He is thinking of a creative way to share with the fans how special Liza is and how much she means to him. David is convinced, with the right video, he can get the support of their fans and with their help, convince Liza to come back for good.”

In a June 4 video that sent fans reeling, David initially joked, “Liza cheated on me! There were seven guys and I found them in her bedroom!” He then dropped the sad news that, “We are broken up. Liza broke up with me six months ago. It wasn’t healthy for us to continue to be together.” He continued, “She felt that we’ve been kind of distant because we’ve been so busy, period. I was feeling that on my side, too, but I don’t have the balls to pull the trigger.” He explained that they didn’t even tell family and friends until three months after their split.

“Bottom line is, she’s the best girl ever,” David gushed. “Literally, I’ve ever met in my life. I know online Liza seems like she’s a really nice girl, but if you get to know her, it’s so weird…it’s the exact same thing. There’s not a bad bone in her body. Which is why it’s not fair that she feels..not the best..sometimes.” Liza explained that “One of us is going through some stuff. It’s the kind of stuff I didn’t realize til book quotes like ‘Only time can heal,’ or ‘You have to love yourself before you love anybody else.’ I didn’t know those were real. They’re real.”